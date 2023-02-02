Highs today will finally warm up into the mid 40s, which is closer to where we should be for this time of year.
Mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon hours as well.
This warming trend will continue for the next few days as we head towards the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will soar into the 50s and 60s.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
