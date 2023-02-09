Today the skies will finally clear and we will see slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will warm into the 50s.

However, this nice weather doesn't last too long. A front will move through and bring cooler weather for Friday, as well as a slight chance for some light snowfall in northeastern Oklahoma eary Friday morning.

Friday will be a cold one with highs barely making it into the 40s.

The weekend looks nice with highs in the 50s and more sunshine.