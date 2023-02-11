Today will be sunny with highs in the 50s and light winds. It will be a great start to a warming trend on the way as we head into next week.

For Sunday highs will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

the 60s stick around for Monday - Wednesday. In fact, by Wednesday we may even see temperatures near 70 degrees!

There is a chance for showers across the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. For the second half of the week we will see a big change in the temperatures, and the chance for snow even comes into the forecast by Thursday.