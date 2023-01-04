Clear skies and light winds today: watch Wednesday Jan 4 weather forecast

Today will start off cool with temperatures near freezing, but as we head through the day temperatures will warm into the 50s. This is above average, but definitely not as warm as it was several days ago.
Overnight tonight we will drop back into the low 30s.
For the rest of the week the temperatures will continue to stay in the 50s. There is just a slight chance for a few showers on Friday.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
