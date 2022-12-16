Chilly day ahead: watch Friday Dec 16 weather forecast

Today the highs will only warm into the low 40s, but the winds will be strong again from the north and the wind chilly will stay below freezing all day - so definitely a day to bundle up and wear that coat! Sunshine is expected all day with clear skies continuing overnight.

On Saturday and Sunday the winds will die down just slightly, but the highs remain chilly in the 40s.

By Monday we will see a chance for some showers and maybe even a few flurries in spots, mainly north toward the Oklahoma and Kansas state line. I think in the Tulsa area it will mainly be rain, but a few flurries can't be ruled out.

As we head into the second half of the work week we will see very cold air move in that will drop our highs to the 20s and our lows to the teens and even single digits!