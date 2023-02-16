Today will be much colder than yesterday. This morning we will start off with wind chills in the teens and temperatures in the 20s. By the afternoon the highs will struggle to even make it out of the 30s. Winds will be strong for the first half of the day out of the north with gusts up to 30 mph.
The cold temperatures won't stick around too long. Highs will rebound back into the 40s on Friday and 50s by Saturday. On Sunday the highs will be comfortable. We will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.