This morning is going to be a cold one. Temperatures will be in the 20s and wind chills will be near 10 degrees outside. Make sure you take a heavy coat on the way out.

By the afternoon the winds will die down some, but the clouds will stick around making it feel cooler than yesterday. The highs will only be near 40 degrees.

For the weekend we are expecting a warm up.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.