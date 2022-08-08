Changes are expected for the start of the work week: watch Monday's weather forecast

Today we will start to see a change in the weather pattern. An increased chance for showers and a few storms begins today, mainly in the second half of the day. Otherwise a few more clouds will blanket the skies with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south.

Overnight we may still see a few scattered showers. Lows will drop into the upper 70s.

For Tuesday, there in an increased chance for showers. Highs will only reach into the low 90s.

For Wednesday we will see highs in the low 90s once again. Chance for rain on Wednesday looks to be mainly in the morning, with gradual clearing by the evening.