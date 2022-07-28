Change in the weather pattern: Watch Thursday's weather forecast

A change in the weather pattern is expected. Today we will still see highs in the upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening pop up showers and storms, as well.

Cooler temperatures and a daily chance for showers and storms is in the forecast for the next few days ahead. In fact after today we won't see triple digit temperatures again until next week.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 80s. Showers and storms are expected with a few of those storms becoming stronger to possibly severe each day.

Gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly even some small hail is possible with these storms for the next few days as the storm chances continue.

The chance for rain diminishes as we head into the upcoming work week.