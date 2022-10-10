Chance for showers today and overnight: watch Monday Oct 10 weather forecast

There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers today, mainly mid-morning, but then again later in the evening and overnight we will see a few showers move through.

The highs today will warm into the mid-80s with a light wind from the south at 5-10 mph.

Highs will stay in the mid-80s through Wednesday. By Wednesday evening a front will move through and increase the chance for rain and a few storms. It will then knock temperatures back down into the 70s for the remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend.