Today we will see strong south winds and the chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day.
By around 4 p.m. a front will move through, and it will bring a chance for a few rumbles of thunder, as well.
Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the 60s, but behind the front the temps will fall and highs by Friday, and the weekend will be in the 40s.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
