A powerful storm system will sweep across the state of Oklahoma tonight.

The southwestern coroner of OK has the highest chance for seeing strong, powerful tornadoes.

Or main threat in Tulsa will be gusty winds along the leading edge of the line of storms as it moves through. The timing looks to be closer to 11p.m.

The winds in Tulsa could gust up 80 mph.

As we head into the start of the next week we will see sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.