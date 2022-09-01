 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chance for scattered showers today: watch Thursday's weather forecast

  • 0

We start our morning off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. As we move through the day we will warm into the 80s by the lunch hour and then highs today will only reach near 90 degrees. More cloud coverage is expected today with a few scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. 

Overnight the lows will drop into the 70s. 

The chance for rain continues Friday and Saturday as well. A few pop up showers are expected each day through the start of the weekend.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert