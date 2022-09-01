Chance for scattered showers today: watch Thursday's weather forecast

We start our morning off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. As we move through the day we will warm into the 80s by the lunch hour and then highs today will only reach near 90 degrees. More cloud coverage is expected today with a few scattered showers, especially in the afternoon.
Overnight the lows will drop into the 70s.
The chance for rain continues Friday and Saturday as well. A few pop up showers are expected each day through the start of the weekend.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today