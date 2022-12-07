Chance for rain increase tonight: watch Wednesday Dec 7 weather forecast

Cloud coverage is expected for the majority of the day, with chilly temperatures. Much like Tuesday, we will barely make it out of the low 50s.
By 7 p.m. we will start to see showers move in from the southwest.
Rain will continue off-and-on for the overnight hours. On Thursday we will see showers in the morning, then clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will warm to near 70 degrees.
The weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s and a chance for showers
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today