Chance for rain increase tonight: watch Wednesday Dec 7 weather forecast

Cloud coverage is expected for the majority of the day, with chilly temperatures. Much like Tuesday, we will barely make it out of the low 50s.

By 7 p.m. we will start to see showers move in from the southwest. 

Rain will continue off-and-on for the overnight hours. On Thursday we will see showers in the morning, then clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will warm to near 70 degrees. 

The weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s and a chance for showers 

