Chance for rain and snow today: watch Monday Nov 14 weather forecast

Today will be cloudy, cold with a chance for rain that may transition to snowfall by early evening.

For the first half of the day we are going to see mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain will increase by the early afternoon hours in Tulsa. The chance for snow will pick up around the I-35 corridor.

As of now, it looks like Tulsa will see mainly a rain event with temperatures above that freezing mark. However, we may see that transition to snowfall by the evening. Right now our best chance for possibly seeing snow transition in Tulsa would be around 7 - 8 p.m. If this does occur the accumulation will be light. In Tulsa we are looking for probably under an inch, maybe an inch at most. However the western part of the state may see 2-3" and south near the I-40 corridor we could see 1-2".

The rain/snow will wrap up by the 10-11 p.m. hour and we will be left with dry conditions for the rest of the week.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 40s.

Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 40s and 50s with 20s and 30s overnight.