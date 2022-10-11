Chance for morning showers: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

It was so nice to get a little rainfall on Monday. The chance for a few showers lingers this morning, but will start to taper by the afternoon. There is a slight chance we could even see a few stronger to severe storms, but I think most of those, if they do form, will be confined farther northeast. Skies will clear and highs will jump to the low 80s.
Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 50s.
On Wednesday there is a front that will move through. That will increase the chance for showers and a few storms as the system passes through. It will also take the temperatures from the 80s to the 70s for Thursday.