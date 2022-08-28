Chance for afternoon showers and storms: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today. A few of the storms may produce brief heavy rainfall at times. Otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures today will warm into the low 90s. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.
For the upcoming week we will continue to see highs in the low 90s with lows in the 60s. A chance for rain will continue for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday through the end of the week we will see partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances pick up again by next Sunday.