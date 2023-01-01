 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Building clouds, warm temperatures: watch your New Year's Day forecast

  • 0

Building clouds are expected today with highs in the upper 60s. 

As we head into Monday there will be an increased chance for showers and storms, especially by the afternoon as a few stronger to possibly severe storms may move through the area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The main threat for severe weather still remains to our southeast, but Tulsa is right on the edge of that line. So by 3-4 p.m. we may see a few of those roll through parts of Tulsa area. 

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front. 

We will drop back into the 40s and 50s the rest of the week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert