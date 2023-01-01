Building clouds, warm temperatures: watch your New Year's Day forecast

Building clouds are expected today with highs in the upper 60s.

As we head into Monday there will be an increased chance for showers and storms, especially by the afternoon as a few stronger to possibly severe storms may move through the area.

The main threat for severe weather still remains to our southeast, but Tulsa is right on the edge of that line. So by 3-4 p.m. we may see a few of those roll through parts of Tulsa area.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front.

We will drop back into the 40s and 50s the rest of the week.