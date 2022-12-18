 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Building clouds, south breeze: watch Sunday Dec 18 weather forecast

  • 0

Building clouds are expected today. With a south breeze we will see highs in the low 50s. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Overnight there will be a chance for a few showers and lows will be in the 30s. 

On Monday a few showers are expected early, then partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s. 

The 40s will stick around through the middle of the week. 

By Thursday we will see some very cold air move in with highs in the teens. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert