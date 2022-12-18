Building clouds, south breeze: watch Sunday Dec 18 weather forecast

Building clouds are expected today. With a south breeze we will see highs in the low 50s.
Overnight there will be a chance for a few showers and lows will be in the 30s.
On Monday a few showers are expected early, then partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.
The 40s will stick around through the middle of the week.
By Thursday we will see some very cold air move in with highs in the teens.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
