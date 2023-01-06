 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buidling clouds and breezy: watch Friday Jan 6 weather forecast

Today clouds will build and the winds will pick up from the south. Highs will climb into the low 60s. 

A front will move through and it will bring a few stray showers. 

Over the weekend we will see highs in the 50s and mostly clear skies. 

