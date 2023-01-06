Buidling clouds and breezy: watch Friday Jan 6 weather forecast

Today clouds will build and the winds will pick up from the south. Highs will climb into the low 60s.
A front will move through and it will bring a few stray showers.
Over the weekend we will see highs in the 50s and mostly clear skies.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
