Breezy, hot Sunday, changes for Monday: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Another hot, breezy day is forecast for this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies with a south wind at 10-15 mph and highs near 100 degrees.

As we head into Monday we start to see some changes. Highs will be in the low 90s and there will be an increased chance for showers and storms across the area, mainly in the second half of the day.

Rain chances stick around for Monday night and Tuesday as well. Highs this week will be in the low 90s, but we will be back in the upper 90s by next weekend.