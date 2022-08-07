 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breezy, hot Sunday, changes for Monday: watch Sunday's weather forecast

  • 0

Another hot, breezy day is forecast for this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies with a south wind at 10-15 mph and highs near 100 degrees. 

As we head into Monday we start to see some changes. Highs will be in the low 90s and there will be an increased chance for showers and storms across the area, mainly in the second half of the day. 

Rain chances stick around for Monday night and Tuesday as well. Highs this week will be in the low 90s, but we will be back in the upper 90s by next weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert