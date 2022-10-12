Breezy day with an increased fire danger: watch Wednesday Oct 12 weather forecast

There is a slight chance for a few morning showers, but that will quickly move out as a front pushes through, increasing the winds from the north, dropping the humidity levels down, and thus raising the fire danger across the area. Winds will be gusting from the north near 25 mph at times.

Highs will only reach into the upper 70s with sunshine.

On Friday we will rebound back into the 80s, and by Saturday we will be back into the upper 80s before our next front that is forecast to move through Saturday night.

This will increase our chance for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s, and by next week our highs will only reach into the 60s!