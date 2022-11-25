 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Break from the showers today: watch Friday Nov 25 weather forecast

  • 0

There will be a break from the rain today. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As we head into Saturday the chance for rain increases dramatically across the area. We may see around of an inch of accumulation with cloudy skies otherwise and highs only near 50 degrees. 

By Sunday the system moves out, and we are left with clearing skies and highs back in the mid 50s. 

The 60s return for Monday and Tuesday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert