Break from the showers today: watch Friday Nov 25 weather forecast

There will be a break from the rain today. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

As we head into Saturday the chance for rain increases dramatically across the area. We may see around of an inch of accumulation with cloudy skies otherwise and highs only near 50 degrees.

By Sunday the system moves out, and we are left with clearing skies and highs back in the mid 50s.

The 60s return for Monday and Tuesday.