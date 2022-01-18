Bitterly cold temperatures expected Wednesday night, Thursday

A strong cold front will bring "dangerously cold wind chill values" to the area from Wednesday into Friday morning, forecasters said.

"Bitterly cold temperatures will overspread the region Wednesday night with gusty northerly winds being maintained into Thursday resulting in dangerously cold wind chill values," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Forecast high temperatures Thursday only look to reach into the mid 20s to mid 30s from north to south" across the forecast area of northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas.

There is a slight chance of wintry precipitation Wednesday in areas east of the Tulsa metro.

"Light rain showers become possible Wednesday morning and transition to a light wintry mix late morning through the afternoon hours," the weather service said.

"Minor accumulations could be possible with the greater potential across far (northwestern Arkansas). This could result in slick spots on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Precipitation should exit by Wednesday evening."

The Tulsa-area forecast is for the cold front to pass through the area on Wednesday morning, with temperatures falling to 30 degrees by 5 p.m.