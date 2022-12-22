Bitterly cold day ahead: watch Thursday Dec 22 weather forecast

A very cold day is ahead for northeast Oklahoma. After the front passes early Thursday morning we will see a brief sting of freezing rain/wintry mix between 4-6 a.m. before the deep, cold air moves in and it switches over to snow.

The snowfall will occur the first half of the day, but should move out by lunchtime. As far as totals go, we aren't expecting too much - around 1-2 inches.

It will be the bitterly cold wind that we have to worry more about. Winds will be gusting from the north at 40 mph and wind chill values will be 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

This will bring blowing snow to the area, which may cause some issues with travel, but also any outdoor activity is not advised as frostbite could quickly set in.

Temperatures will be warm overnight (near 40 degrees) but by noon, we will be in the single digits with temperatures around 3 degrees by 4 p.m.

Thankfully, the brutal cold is somewhat short-lived.

By Friday our highs will be in the teens, and by Saturday we will be in the upper 20s.

On Christmas Day we will see highs near 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.