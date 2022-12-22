Bitter arctic cold to deliver dangerous wind chills through Saturday morning, NWS predicts

Dangerous wind chills are expected to continue to plague much of eastern Oklahoma through Saturday morning after bitter arctic cold swept into the area Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

Although Friday is expected to be sunny and cold with a high near 18, with Christmas Eve comes a chance for moderation.

"The weather will steadily warm into early next week with another period of windy weather possible near next Wednesday," the NWS wrote in a "hazardous weather outlook."

Christmas Day is expected to be sunny with a high near 32 degrees, which will indeed be warmer than the single-digit lows predicted overnight into Friday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm, allowing some emergency relief and power restoration efforts to operate more expediently.

A wind chill warning has been in effect since Thursday, with bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero expected by Friday morning. A wind chill of -19 was recorded in Tulsa on Thursday before nightfall.

The warning will remain in effect until noon Friday, and the NWS encourages people who must venture out in the winter landscape to wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the agency says.

EMSA reported having already responded to four cold-exposure calls resulting in two hospitalizations, as well as 28 vehicle collisions resulting in six hospitalizations, as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Spokesman Adam Paluka noted that the response totals were nearly five times what the agency was expecting.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted a photo of a car spun off a road about 7 a.m. with an early plea to drivers.

"Drivers are traveling too fast for the road conditions," the post says. "Please take it slow if you have to get out this morning. And remember to dress warmly! If you’re stuck on the side of the road because you crash, you’ll freeze if you’re not dressed appropriately!"

About an inch of snow was recorded in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Jenks as of about 1 p.m., the NWS reported. The snow coupled with the wind could create near blizzard conditions, and several flights out of Tulsa International Airport were canceled.

