Bitter arctic cold to deliver dangerous wind chills through Saturday morning, NWS predicts

A wind chill warning has been in effect since Thursday, with bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero expected by Friday morning. A wind chill of -19 was recorded in Tulsa on Thursday before nightfall.
The warning will remain in effect until noon Friday, and the NWS encourages people who must venture out in the winter landscape to wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the agency says.
EMSA reported having already responded to four cold-exposure calls resulting in two hospitalizations, as well as 28 vehicle collisions resulting in six hospitalizations, as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Spokesman Adam Paluka noted that the response totals were nearly five times what the agency was expecting.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted a photo of a car spun off a road about 7 a.m. with an early plea to drivers.
"Drivers are traveling too fast for the road conditions," the post says. "Please take it slow if you have to get out this morning. And remember to dress warmly! If you’re stuck on the side of the road because you crash, you’ll freeze if you’re not dressed appropriately!"
About an inch of snow was recorded in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Jenks as of about 1 p.m., the NWS reported. The snow coupled with the wind could create near blizzard conditions, and several flights out of Tulsa International Airport were canceled.
Photos: Winter weather hits Tulsa early Thursday
Warming stations and shelters will remain open 24 hours a day through the weather emergency at:
• John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.
• The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.
• Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.
• Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St.
Tulsans can call or text the Housing Solutions hotline at 918-956-0534 or fill out a Housing Solutions Homeless Street Outreach Request at housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request to report the location of someone who seems to need shelter.
I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455