Big changes this evening: Watch the latest weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 21

Today will be the last day with temperatures above freezing until after the Christmas holiday. It will be cloudy today with light winds and highs in the 40s. 

Tonight the front moves in and brings very cold air and snowfall. 

We will see Thursday's high occur early in the morning and then temperatures plummet throughout the day. There will also be snowfall, which may be blowing at times with the strong north wind.

Right now accumulations still sit around 2 inches, so not too high, but with some snow on the ground and then very cold temperatures sticking around Thursday — Saturday will definitely be cold here. 

Lows on Thursday night will drop to zero, maybe even below zero. Then highs on Friday are in the teens. 

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day it will be dry with highs in the 20s and 30s. 

