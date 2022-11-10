Big changes occur tonight: watch Thursday Nov 10 weather forecast

Today we will see cloudy skies to start, then an increased chance for showers and storms after lunch. Highs will occur in the first half of the day, then after the front passes around 6 - 7 p.m. we will start to see temperatures drop. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s.

For Friday the highs will only reach mid 40s with a strong north wind and partly cloudy skies.

Friday night the lows will drop into the mid 20s.

Saturday we will continue to see the 40s for the high, with another night of overnight lows dropping into the 20s.

The cooler weather will stick around for a while. Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s and lows inthe 20s and 30s through next week.