Big changes in the forecast later today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

We have big changes coming to the forecast tonight as a frontal boundary is set to move through the area by the evening hours. This will bring cooler air and the chance for a few showers and storms through the state. There is even a marginal risk for seeing a few stronger to severe storms across the far northern portion of the state on Tuesday evening.

Today our highs will still soar in the low 100s. Winds will be from the south this morning, but will shift to the north by the evening.

After the front passes, a few scattered showers will linger, but the clouds will stick around for the better part of the day. Highs will go from the 100s today to 80s on Wednesday.

Overnight lows on Wednesday will be in the 60s. Thursday we will see more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.