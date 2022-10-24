Big changes in forecast today: Watch Monday, Oct. 24 weather forecast

Today's high will actually occur in the early morning hours. It will be a day with "flip-flopped" temperatures, where we start out warmer and end cooler.

Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected as well.

Rain will begin around the 6 a.m. hour and continue through most of the day.

There will even be a few lingering showers early Tuesday morning until the system finally exists the area.

Temperatures today will be around 59 degrees by 4p.m. and continue to fall from there.

For the remainder of the week we will see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

There is another chance for rain on Thursday night and Friday.