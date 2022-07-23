Beyond heat index: Should you monitor wet bulb globe temperature?

When we think about outdoor activities in the heat, the heat index may be the first thing that comes to mind. It tells us how hot it may feel when we are outside for short periods of time, like when we may be gardening, taking out the trash or heading to the park.

But it doesn’t take into account individuals doing more rigorous outdoor activities — student athletes, Riverside runners or crew workers out in the heat. And the heat index is meant for activities conducted in the shade, not in direct sunlight.

In that case, there is a much better method for accurately calculating the heat and what effects it may have on the body. That calculation has a descriptive name:

So, what is a wet bulb globe temperature?

Karla, Broken Arrow

Monitoring wet bulb globe temperature has actually been around for years. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, U.S. Marines created the calculation in 1956 at a training facility in Parris Island, South Carolina. It allowed them to know how far they could push their trainees during drills but still avoid heat-related illnesses.

While the heat index value takes into consideration the humidity, the wet bulb globe temperature goes a step beyond that. It factors in the sun, wind and cloud coverage, which seems more practical anyway — when was the last time a high school team practiced entirely in the shade?

The wet bulb globe temperature can be used to help coaches accurately and safely gauge water break timing, practice duration or play time, or ultimately whether outdoor activities are even safe on a given day.

“We have been using the wet bulb globe temperature readings for about three to four years now,” said Dan Newman, athletic trainer for Union Public Schools. “We look for a wet bulb globe temperature of about 92 degrees as the threshold for stopping all outdoor activity.”

Because heat illness can happen at any time, especially with recent prolonged high temperatures, Newman said staff members are careful with players and always take precautions.

“If we notice the numbers are getting higher, but not quite at that mark yet, then we will do things like practice without helmets or pads to help the players stay a bit cooler,” Newman said. “We have also moved start times around a bit, depending on the temperature. It has helped a lot with managing the potential stressors on our athletes.”

In normal hot-weather conditions, the human body sweats. That sweat will evaporate, which helps to cool the body off. However, when the humidity is high, like it typically is here in Tulsa, that sweat won’t evaporate properly. The result feels almost like wearing a sweater or another layer of clothing in the heat.

For those without trainers to monitor the wet bulb globe temperature, go to weather.gov/tsa/wbgt for easy reference.

