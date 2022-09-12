Beautiful, cool morning and nice afternoon: watch Monday's weather forecast

This morning is a nice cool one with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the state. Clear skies will remain today. Highs will warm only into the mid-80s.
Tonight will be cool again as we drop into the upper-50s to 60 degrees.
Then the 90s return for the rest of the week. A warming trend will continue through the weekend with mid-90s by the end of the week
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
