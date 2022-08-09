Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
