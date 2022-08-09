Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.