Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 105.19. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south.