Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa had the seventh warmest July on record with an average of 88 degrees.
Another hot, breezy day is forecast for this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies with a south wind at 10-15 mph and highs near 100 degrees.
This morning there are scattered showers across the eastern part of the state. Otherwise, clouds blanket most of the eastern half of Oklahoma …
Today will be mostly sunny and hot. We will start the day off with temperatures near 80 degrees. However, it will be a quick warm up. By lunch…
Today we will see temperatures near 80 degrees as we wake up, but we will quickly warm into the 90s by lunch and triple digits by the afternoon.
This morning will be mostly clear and humid. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s and warm into the low 90s by our lunch hour. By the afte…
EF-1 tornado confirmed in east Broken Arrow during Thursday night storm; more rain expected over weekend
A tornado with speeds of up to 95 mph blew through parts of Broken Arrow on Thursday night.
An increased chance for showers and a few storms begins today. Overnight we may see a few scattered showers.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…