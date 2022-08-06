This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 78 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa had the seventh warmest July on record with an average of 88 degrees.
When it comes to sleep and the heat there are actually multiple ways it can have an effect on your body.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in east Broken Arrow during Thursday night storm; more rain expected over weekend
A tornado with speeds of up to 95 mph blew through parts of Broken Arrow on Thursday night.
This morning there are scattered showers across the eastern part of the state. Otherwise, clouds blanket most of the eastern half of Oklahoma …
Today will be mostly sunny and hot. We will start the day off with temperatures near 80 degrees. However, it will be a quick warm up. By lunch…
A few scattered showers are possible again today as temperatures stay below average. Highs will only warm into the upper 80s as mostly cloudy …
Today we will see temperatures near 80 degrees as we wake up, but we will quickly warm into the 90s by lunch and triple digits by the afternoon.
Today will start off with a few stray showers, mainly south. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies are forecasted for the start of the day with temper…
This morning will be mostly clear and humid. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s and warm into the low 90s by our lunch hour. By the afte…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…