Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.59. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednes…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though …
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 d…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Look…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's forecast…