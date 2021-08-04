Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.