Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
