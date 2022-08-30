Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
You may have heard of it, but more than likely you have seen it and may have not known what it was called or what process was taking place to allow it to occur.
Expect another day with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine.
More of the same is expected today when it comes to the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Win…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today. A few of the storms may produce brief heavy rainfall at times. Otherwise partly cloudy…
Today will be warm and mostly sunny. We will begin our day with temperatures near 90 degrees. By the afternoon we will hit a high of 92 degree…
Highs today will be nice and toasty. We will warm to the mid-to-upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected, however, there may be a few stray…
Clouds are one of my favorite things about meteorology. Aside from being pretty to look at, they can actually tell you quite a lot about the weather around you.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
A few pop-up showers are possible today, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will climb back into the 90s. A frontal boundary is just to the …
There is a chance for a few showers early in the day, but any chance for rain will taper by the middle of the day. More sunshine will beam thr…