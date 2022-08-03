This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
