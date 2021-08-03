 Skip to main content
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

