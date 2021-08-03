Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 d…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Look…
This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…