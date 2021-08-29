Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.39. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be …
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures a…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomor…