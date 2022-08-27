Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
You may have heard of it, but more than likely you have seen it and may have not known what it was called or what process was taking place to allow it to occur.
Expect another day with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine.
There are so many modern tools available to us as meteorologists these days, but none can be as valuable as actually walking outside and looking up.
More of the same is expected today when it comes to the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow. Win…
Temperatures will be about 10 - 15 degrees cooler today after a weak front moved through the area on Saturday.
Today will be warm and mostly sunny. We will begin our day with temperatures near 90 degrees. By the afternoon we will hit a high of 92 degree…
Today the skies will gradually clear from north to south with just a slight chance of a few lingering showers left over. Most of the rainfall …
It is nice, comfortable start to the day. Drier air moved in Monday afternoon and lows dropped into the 60s. However, it will warm up quickly …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Highs today will be nice and toasty. We will warm to the mid-to-upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected, however, there may be a few stray…