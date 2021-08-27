This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mainly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be …
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures a…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perf…