Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.