Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 102.38. A 76-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mainly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures a…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of a perf…