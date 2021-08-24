Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 103.91. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.