For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
