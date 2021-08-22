Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mainly clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.