This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have big changes coming to the forecast tonight as a frontal boundary is set to move through the area by the evening hours. This will bring…
There is definitely some hope that the trend of hot weather that we’ve seen all of July and for the first half of August may be slowing.
Much cooler, comfortable weather is welcome today. Mostly cloudy skies will persist with a light north wind and a very slight chance for a few…
Today will be a very hot one. Highs are going to soar into the triple digits this afternoon with a heat index near 107 and calm winds as a dom…
Temperatures will be about 10 - 15 degrees cooler today after a weak front moved through the area on Saturday.
Today we will see building clouds across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 90s, so it will be a little toasty, but this is ahead of a …
The skies are clear today and the winds shift from the north to the south. Mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon as highs warm to …
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The sun sticks around again today and temperatures soar back into the 90s. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though …